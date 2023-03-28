News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
7 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
10 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
12 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
12 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
13 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Meet the Bedford man taking on the likes of MusicMagpie, Mazuma Mobile and Apple

He’s teamed up with a business that helps you get cash for your gadgets

By Clare Turner
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:05 BST

Many tech business owners wouldn’t dream of going up against the likes of MusicMagpie, Mazuma Mobile or Apple, but then again, most people aren’t Carl and Sam.

The pair partnered up to grow Sam’s businesses through the world’s biggest search platform – Google.

And thanks to Carl’s Midas touch, Sam has now been able to move the business from his shed.

Most Popular
Carl Darnell - of Bedford - is the founder of crdone
Carl Darnell - of Bedford - is the founder of crdone
Carl Darnell - of Bedford - is the founder of crdone
Read More
Future of former Beales and Debenhams buildings in Bedford could be revealed 'so...

Bedford’s very own Carl Darnell, is the founder of crdone – a boutique digital marketing agency on Linkedin – and Sam Wilson, from Cambridgeshire, is the founder of Gadget GoGo

Sam’s website helps you get cash for your gadgets in 48 hours, while Carl’s helps businesses grow through the effective use of digital channels.

Carl said: “When Sam originally got in touch, we weren’t afraid by the big task at hand. When carrying out our initial research, we identified opportunities that Sam’s competitors were missing out on.

Sam Wilson - from Cambridgeshire - is the founder of Gadget GoGo
Sam Wilson - from Cambridgeshire - is the founder of Gadget GoGo
Sam Wilson - from Cambridgeshire - is the founder of Gadget GoGo

“These opportunities helped us create a long-term strategic marketing plan that would ensure Gadget GoGo could and would compete head-to-head with the tech giants of the world, particularly through Google’s search rankings.”

Within six months, crdone grew Gadget GoGo’s audience of potential customers from 100 visitors per month on its website to 1,000.

Now there’s over 25,000 visitors every month, with 65% of their orders now coming through Google.

Carl said: “Our strategy was a long-term one, and it has well and truly paid off, with over half of all orders now being generated thanks to the visibility of the business on Google.”

Sam added: “I never thought we could compete with the likes of Apple, or MusicMagpie. Our initial goal was to get some visibility on Google for relevant searches and we achieved that within months.

"We've kept on going and now we appear above all the major competitors for some of the most searched queries around selling your gadgets.

“The work that Carl and the team have done has truly revolutionised my business. We’ve increased our turnover exponentially, had to move from my shed to a bigger premises and are now looking to employ a team to help keep up with demand.”

BedfordAppleGoogle