Meet the Bedford man taking on the likes of MusicMagpie, Mazuma Mobile and Apple

He’s teamed up with a business that helps you get cash for your gadgets

Many tech business owners wouldn’t dream of going up against the likes of MusicMagpie, Mazuma Mobile or Apple, but then again, most people aren’t Carl and Sam.

The pair partnered up to grow Sam’s businesses through the world’s biggest search platform – Google.

And thanks to Carl’s Midas touch, Sam has now been able to move the business from his shed.

Bedford’s very own Carl Darnell, is the founder of crdone – a boutique digital marketing agency on Linkedin – and Sam Wilson, from Cambridgeshire, is the founder of Gadget GoGo

Sam’s website helps you get cash for your gadgets in 48 hours, while Carl’s helps businesses grow through the effective use of digital channels.

Carl said: “When Sam originally got in touch, we weren’t afraid by the big task at hand. When carrying out our initial research, we identified opportunities that Sam’s competitors were missing out on.

“These opportunities helped us create a long-term strategic marketing plan that would ensure Gadget GoGo could and would compete head-to-head with the tech giants of the world, particularly through Google’s search rankings.”

Within six months, crdone grew Gadget GoGo’s audience of potential customers from 100 visitors per month on its website to 1,000.

Now there’s over 25,000 visitors every month, with 65% of their orders now coming through Google.

Carl said: “Our strategy was a long-term one, and it has well and truly paid off, with over half of all orders now being generated thanks to the visibility of the business on Google.”

Sam added: “I never thought we could compete with the likes of Apple, or MusicMagpie. Our initial goal was to get some visibility on Google for relevant searches and we achieved that within months.

"We've kept on going and now we appear above all the major competitors for some of the most searched queries around selling your gadgets.

