Future of former Beales and Debenhams buildings in Bedford could be revealed 'soon' as talks take place with site owners

Talks are in the early stages

Debenhams in Bedford closed on May 4, 2021

The future of Bedford’s former Beales and Debenhams sites could be revealed soon – and looks likely to include smaller retail and food outlets along with leisure spaces and flats.

According to the council “positive” talks are taking place with the owners on how work can progress.

The council has included the block, known as Mayes Yard, in its Local Plan 2040 along with Bedford Corn Exchange, the Harpur Suite and Bedford Central Library – though these sites will be improved rather than relocated and will be a central component of the plan for Mayes Yard.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “We are delighted to be continuing our work with the owners of the former Beales and Debenhams sites to bring together plans for an exciting new town centre offer.

"Our positive approach to economic development has helped us to work effectively with the building owners to help understand how we can make Mayes Yard an attractive and viable development opportunity and we look forward to holding further conversations and sharing more information publicly as soon as possible as we bring this project to fruition."

Jack Bispham, head of property from Panther Securities PLC, said: “We are happy to be able to work collaboratively with the council and other stakeholders to hopefully be bringing forward a viable development in what we feel is a key site for the town. We have high hopes for Bedford and it is a real positive that there is such an ambitious administration keen to engage with us in these early stages.”

Eoin Conway, managing director for Estama, acting on behalf of the owners of the former Debenhams building added: “Bedford Borough Council have been proactive and supportive in working with us to identify a way forward for the former Debenhams building in Bedford town centre.

"We are excited about the opportunity to bring this complex site back into use and feel in working with the Council and other stakeholders, we can collaborate to deliver a high-quality and long-term sustainable scheme that benefits Bedford town centre.”

