Here's how much council tax you'll pay as Bedford council agrees figures

Find out what your bill will be on our interactive table at the end of this article

The total council tax bill for Bedford borough residents has been approved at a full council meeting.

Yesterday (Tuesday, February 28) Bedford Borough Council formally approved the total council tax, which includes all the funding requirements of the precepting organisations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Michael Headley, the portfolio holder for finance, said: “This report brings together the police, fire. town and parish councils and this council’s precept into the council tax resolution.”

Council tax figures approved

The report said that apart from determining the tax base for each parish, the council has no role in setting the parish precepts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council tax base is the total number of band D equivalent dwellings liable for council tax after discounts and exemptions.

Likewise, it doesn’t have a role in setting the council tax precepts for the police or fire service.

The council tax totals were approved by members without any questions or comments about the report.

Advertisement