Gibbs and Dandy join forces with Bedford council to give vulnerable households free light bulbs

The LED bulbs can help lower electricity bills without reducing the quality of light

Gibbs and Dandy has joined up with Bedford Borough Council to improve energy efficiency in vulnerable households.

They have both bought energy-efficient light bulbs which will be installed by the fire service during routine fire safety checks.

Bedford Borough Council and Gibbs and Dandy have joined forces

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “The free lightbulbs are part of Bedford Borough Council’s commitment to providing practical help and support to households struggling with their energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis. We are proud to be working with Gibbs and Dandy to bring energy-efficient light bulbs to vulnerable households.”

