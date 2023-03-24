Gibbs and Dandy join forces with Bedford council to give vulnerable households free light bulbs

Gibbs and Dandy has joined up with Bedford Borough Council to improve energy efficiency in vulnerable households.
They have both bought energy-efficient light bulbs which will be installed by the fire service during routine fire safety checks.
Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “The free lightbulbs are part of Bedford Borough Council’s commitment to providing practical help and support to households struggling with their energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis. We are proud to be working with Gibbs and Dandy to bring energy-efficient light bulbs to vulnerable households.”
Greg Jackson, branch director for Gibbs and Dandy, added: "By installing energy-efficient light bulbs, we hope to make a positive impact on the environment and help households save money on their energy bills. The LED bulbs produce light up to 90% more efficiently than incandescent light bulbs and can help lower electricity bills without reducing the quality of indoor light.”