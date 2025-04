Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

According to new figures more pensioners in Bedford received government support to help heat their homes last winter.

It comes as allowance cuts will see millions lose their winter fuel payments this year.

Charities have raised concerns about the upcoming changes to the winter fuel payment eligibility, which may leave millions of elderly people in dangerously cold homes.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show 29,709 pensioners in Bedford received help in 2023-24 – up from 29,062 the year before.

Across Great Britain, 11.6 million elderly people in 8.5 million households were paid between £250 and £600 last winter. This was an increase from 11.4 million in 2022-23.

The Government has revised the criteria for winter fuel payments, meaning those not receiving pension credit or certain other means-tested benefits will no longer be eligible for the allowance.

Separate DWP figures reveal around 74,400 pension credit claims were submitted in the eight weeks since July 29, when Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the change.

In Bedford, 2,883 pensioners were in receipt of pension credit in February and will still qualify for the payment, based on the most recent data.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said 1.2 million pensioners in absolute poverty and 1.6 million disabled pensioners will no longer receive a winter fuel payment.

"The figures show that the number of older people living alone and claiming the winter fuel payment has also risen in recent years," Mr Francis added.

"This group are particularly at risk from living in cold damp homes as wider living costs are higher for single households and they may also not have as many visitors to keep an eye on their health and wellbeing."

However, he said the charity welcomes the Government's long-term plans to boost home energy efficiency and to improve energy security but cautioned "these reforms will take time to take effect and will be cold comfort to those struggling this winter".

Most people who secured payments across Great Britain last year were aged over 80.

Peter Smith, director of policy at National Energy Action, said rising energy prices will force many households in fuel poverty to "ration their heating to dangerous levels".

He said: "People over the age of 80 are particularly susceptible to the health issues caused and exacerbated by cold homes.

"We're really concerned that those pensioners on low incomes but who are no longer eligible for winter fuel payment could be in dangerously cold homes over winter".

Mr Smith said further support must be found in the upcoming Budget through existing schemes like the warm homes discount.

A government spokesperson said: "We are committed to supporting pensioners – with over 12 million set to see their state pension rise by £1,700 this parliament through our commitment to the triple lock.

"Over a million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment, and our drive to boost pension credit take up has already seen a 152% increase in claims.

"Many others will also benefit from the £150 warm home discount to help with energy bills over winter while our extension of the Household Support Fund will help with the cost of food, heating and bills."