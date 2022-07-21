Charity's book boost following sale of office building in Bedford

They will now be shipped abroad to teach children and adults in countries like South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, India, Zambia, and Pakistan.

The books were found by a property maintenance company who cleared the four-storey building at 1 Lurke Street, previously occupied by a law firm.

Sale of the building, off Bedford High Street, was confirmed by commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond for well above the £800,000 guide price.

The sale of this office building in Lurke Street, Bedford, has benefited an oversees charity

The premises have been acquired by a private investor .

Nathan George, head of lease advisory at Kirkby Diamond, said: “Following a successful marketing campaign which resulted in strong interest and packed open days, Kirkby Diamond and joint agents Koopmans Property Asset Management achieved an excellent result for our client. We surpassed their expectations both on the price achieved and the speed of the sale.”

A total of 10 bids were received and an eventual sale price agreed well in excess of the asking price.

He added: “There was a bonus which came about through working with VC Property Maintenance who cleared the site after the previous occupiers, a law firm, vacated the building.

"Hundreds of law books have now been donated to a charity and will be shipped abroad to teach children and adults in countries like South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, India, Zambia, and Pakistan.”