Brewpoint building in Bedford shortlisted for award - alongside historic Kings College hall
Bedford’s Brewpoint building is up for an award after being shortlisted as one of the area’s most impressive recent building projects.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 1:00 pm
The building is in the running at the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards 2022.
The results are set to be announced in May.
Other East of England contenders include Wilkins’ Hall at Kings College Cambridge and the new Needham Lake Visitor Centre and Café.
The entries are shortlisted across six categories – Commercial Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector, Refurbishment-Revitalisation and Residential.