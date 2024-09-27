Bedfordshire-based opticians provide essential services in Ghana

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two opticians hosted a charity dinner to raise money for their medical trip to Ghana next week.

Dharshana Chauhan and Kam Chana, both directors of Bedfordshire based Specsavers stores, have helped raised over £7,000 for free cataract surgery for 32 people in Ashanti, Ghana, who otherwise wouldn’t have access to this healthcare.

The duo are going with a team of optometrists from Specsavers to perform eye tests and give referrals ready for the ophthalmologists who will be going out the following week to undertake the cataract surgeries.

Ahead of their trip, Dharshana and Kam took over 80 people to Dada Ji’s restaurant in Bedford, where they all dined and had the chance to win goodies donated by local businesses.

Dharshana Chauhan and Kam Chana giving a speech to the group

Some of these included a free MOT from Ravensden Services, piercing and tattoo vouchers from Elixir Ink, family swimming lessons, haircut from Russo’s hairdressers, personal training sessions from Pete Benedikter, and more.

As well as this, Ramgharia Sikh Society donated over £730 for the cause.

Kam, director of Biggleswade Specsavers, says: ‘I am so touched that so many people came together to fundraise this trip and to help so many people

‘We want to thank everyone for their donations and encouraging words for us ahead of our journey next week.’

Information postcard

Over 4,000 pairs of glasses have been donated and will be prescribed as closely as possible to the people who come to the camp.

Dharshana, the Ophthalmic Director of Bedford, St Neots, and Dunstable Specsavers, says: ‘Our fundraiser dinner had such a great turnout and we were able to overshoot our goal by over £2,000.

‘We both want to thank the people of Bedford and their generosity in both money donations and the amazing gifts we were able to give out.’

Anyone who wants to donate can do so until 30 September through: https://www.giveall.org/GA.dll/ShowFundraiserPage?PN=ViewFundraiser&ID=475.