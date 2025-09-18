Women in Rock is storming into Bedford for one night only on 27th September 2025

Get ready to witness the ultimate celebration of female rock power!

The critically acclaimed Women in Rock UK tour is storming into Bedford for one night only on 27th September at the Bedford Corn Exchange —and this is no ordinary concert. As the only touring rock show in the world dedicated entirely to the trailblazing women of rock, this powerhouse production is taking audiences by storm across the UK theatre circuit and lighting up stages on cruise-liners around the globe.

Women in Rock is an electrifying two-hour rollercoaster of legendary music, performed by a cast of world-class musicians and powerhouse vocalists who command the stage like the icons they honour. Featuring iconic tracks like Piece Of My Heart, Black Velvet, You Oughta Know and Left Outside Alone, this is your chance to relive the anthems that defined generations—and to celebrate the women who made them unforgettable. From the raw energy of Janis Joplin and Suzi Quatro to the iconic sound of Blondie, from the fierce edge of Joan Jett to the anthemic hits of Pink, Bonnie Tyler, Cher, and so many more...Expect explosive costume changes, jaw-dropping vocals, epic harmonies, and non-stop audience interaction that will have you singing, dancing, and rocking out from the very first note.