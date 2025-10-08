Superheroes, movie cars, and family fun take over Bedford Comic Con on Sunday 19th October 2025
Don’t miss your chance to see the Nissan 350Z from Fast X up close
There will be cosplay competitions, retro gaming zones, and interactive displays, there’s something for every fan — young and old alike. Visitors can explore a bustling marketplace filled with toys, collectibles, artwork, and memorabilia, all from passionate independent traders from across the UK.
Event organiser Zoe Crofts of Bolt Events said:
“We absolutely love coming back to Bedford. The community always welcomes us with open arms and the atmosphere is just incredible. For me, it’s all about families having fun together — seeing the smiles, laughter, and excitement makes every moment worth it.”
Families can enjoy a range of free interactive activities included in their ticket price, as well as meet-and-greets with costumed characters, photo opportunities, and a few surprise guests throughout the day.
The popular Cosplay Masquerade will also return, giving fans the chance to show off their creativity in categories for Tiny Tots, Kids, and Adults, with prizes for the most impressive costumes.
Tickets available now: www.boltevents.co.uk