Sarah McQuaid - The St Buryan Sessions comes to The Place Theatre

By Em Alleyne
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 16:37 BST
Sarah McQuaidplaceholder image
Sarah McQuaid
“One of the most instantly recognisable voices in current music.” —Trust The Doc - comes to The Place Theatre on 18th September.

Sarah McQuaid’s lush, chocolatey voice combines with her engaging personality, “subtle mastery onstage” (Huffington Post) and “brilliant musicianship” (fRoots) on acoustic and electric guitars, piano and (occasionally) drum to create a truly immersive experience.

Born in Spain, raised in Chicago, holding dual Irish and American citizenship and now settled in rural England, she brings the eclecticism of her background to her “captivating, unorthodox songwriting” (PopMatters) and choice of material, spanning genres and defying categorisation.

All this is abundantly demonstrated by her new live album and video series The St Buryan Sessions — but needs to be savoured in person to be fully appreciated.

Related topics:ChicagoAmerican
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice