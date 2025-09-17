Sarah McQuaid - The St Buryan Sessions

By Em Alleyne
Published 17th Sep 2025, 08:10 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST
Sarah McQuaid
Sarah McQuaid comes to Bedford on Thursday 18th September - and we have an exclusive discount on tickets.

“One of the most instantly recognisable voices in current music.” —Trust The Doc

Sarah McQuaid’s lush, chocolatey voice combines with her engaging personality, “subtle mastery onstage” (Huffington Post) and “brilliant musicianship” (fRoots) on acoustic and electric guitars, piano and (occasionally) drum to create a truly immersive experience.

Born in Spain, raised in Chicago, holding dual Irish and American citizenship and now settled in rural England, she brings the eclecticism of her background to her “captivating, unorthodox songwriting” (PopMatters) and choice of material, spanning genres and defying categorisation.

Sarah McQuaid

All this is abundantly demonstrated by her new live album and video series The St Buryan Sessions — but needs to be savoured in person to be fully appreciated.

Sarah performs at The Place Theatre on Thursday 18th September - for 20% off all tickets use the code SARAH20 at the checkout.

