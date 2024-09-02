Night of Legends in the stunning grounds of Wrest Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An enchanting evening of outdoor theatre and medieval storytelling and performance is coming to the stunning grounds of Wrest Park.

On selected evenings this September, the grounds of Wrest Park will come to life with medieval myths and legends as we tell stories of doomed lovers, witches’ curses and mounted knights.

With theatrical staging, brilliant performances and a beautiful historic setting, Night of Legends promises to be an unforgettably entertaining theatrical event. Doors will be open from 6pm, so come early to enjoy delicious hot food and sweet treats while you soak up the atmospheric surroundings of Wrest Park.

As night falls on Wrest Park, get ready for tales of medieval myths and legends

Nights of Legends runs at Wrest Park, Silsoe from Friday, September 6 – Sunday, September 8. Starting 6pm.

Please note that Saturday, September 7 is a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted performance.

For prices and to book online: www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/wrest-park-night-of-legends