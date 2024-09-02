Night of Legends in the stunning grounds of Wrest Park

By Amanda Williamson
Contributor
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:38 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 17:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An enchanting evening of outdoor theatre and medieval storytelling and performance is coming to the stunning grounds of Wrest Park.

On selected evenings this September, the grounds of Wrest Park will come to life with medieval myths and legends as we tell stories of doomed lovers, witches’ curses and mounted knights.

With theatrical staging, brilliant performances and a beautiful historic setting, Night of Legends promises to be an unforgettably entertaining theatrical event. Doors will be open from 6pm, so come early to enjoy delicious hot food and sweet treats while you soak up the atmospheric surroundings of Wrest Park.

Book online and save 15%.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
As night falls on Wrest Park, get ready for tales of medieval myths and legendsAs night falls on Wrest Park, get ready for tales of medieval myths and legends
As night falls on Wrest Park, get ready for tales of medieval myths and legends

Nights of Legends runs at Wrest Park, Silsoe from Friday, September 6 – Sunday, September 8. Starting 6pm.

Please note that Saturday, September 7 is a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted performance.

For prices and to book online: www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/wrest-park-night-of-legends

Related topics:Legends

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.