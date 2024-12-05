Bedfordshire Auction House to sell a piano gifted at Christmas to iconic Oasis guitarist, Paul Arthurs, (‘Bonehead’) by Creation Record Boss, Arthur McGee

An unassuming upright walnut piano, that belonged to iconic Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs, known as ‘Bonehead’, will be auctioned online in December by specialist Bedfordshire auctioneers Piano Auctions Ltd but goes on view at their saleroom in Watford tomorrow.

In 1996 four upright Yamaha pianos were individually given to each member of the Oasis band as a Christmas present by Alan McGee, founder of the record label Creation and the man widely credited with discovering Oasis.

McGee famously signed the Manchester based band on the spot in 1993, following a performance at King Tut’s in Glasgow, later remarking “The nights that change your life are never the ones you are expecting, are they?”. The band were eventually to leave Creation Records but Alan McGee, who managed several other well-known bands in the 1990s said working with Oasis was “always genius, wild and unpredictable. You never knew where you were with them. They were so volatile, but I loved it.”

The E108 walnut Yamaha was specifically chosen for Bonehead, the steady rhythm guitarist whose style helped define the Oasis sound in the 1990s. Paul Arthurs (aka Bonehead) was a founding member of Oasis and although he left the band in 1999, he is rumoured to be returning for the Oasis Live 2025 comeback tour and is, according to some sources, one of the driving forces behind the reunion of the band and the warring Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam.

Oasis Piano Goes on View

Sean McIlroy, Director of Piano Auctions Ltd says:

‘as far as we are aware this is the first one of the four pianos gifted by Alan McGee to Oasis to come up at auction. What makes it exciting is that Bonehead and possibly other band members will have played out elements of their songs on this piano, and now Oasis fans and collectors can try their hands on the same keys when the piano goes on view at our Watford Saleroom on the 6 December.’

The piano, which is estimated at £8,000-10,000 comes with a letter of authenticity signed by Paul Arthurs, which confirms it was a Christmas present from Creation in 1996. Sean McIlroy adds ‘I can imagine that there will be a few Oasis and music fans who would love this piano as a Christmas present but they will need quite deep pockets.’

To be sold online by Piano Auctions Ltd 12 noon 10 December 2024. Viewing begins daily 6 December 9am-5.00pmending 9 December at I Sydney Road, Watford WD18 7XX