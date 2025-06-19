Bedford primary school receives message from The Vatican on its 50th Anniversary

It’s not every day a local school hears from the Pope, but that’s what’s happened to a local primary school in Bedford to mark its 50th anniversary of opening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St John Rigby Catholic Primary School, on Polhill Avenue in Bedford, has received a blessing from the Pope to congratulate it for 50 years of educating generations of local children.

Headteacher, Mrs Michele McGettigan shared, “It was a remarkable moment when the envelope was opened to reveal a beautiful certificate of blessing with the Pope’s name on it and emblem. It’s wonderful to think that the hard work, over many years, of pupils, staff, parents and friends has been recognised in such a meaningful and special way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrations to mark the school’s foundation will culminate with a Summer Fair on Saturday 21st June. The event is open to the public, beginning at 11.30am and continuing until 2.30pm. Among special guests will be Mayor of Bedford, Mayor Tom Wootton, who will formally open the festivities. The event offers something for every member of the family - face painting, stalls, year group singing, grand raffle and inflatables. Through generous sponsorship from Howdens Flitwick, ‘Teaching Talons’ is bringing their wonderful menagerie of small mammals, birds, reptiles and invertebrates! Food, hot and cold soft drinks, and ice-cream will be available for purchase.

Headteacher Michele McGettigan

Chair of ‘Friends of St John Rigby’ (PTA), Vicki Barrett, explained, “This provides a wonderful opportunity for current members of the St John Rigby community to come together to celebrate and give thanks for five decades of educational achievement and fellowship. It promises to be a wonderful event. Please do come along – past pupils of the school, our current families, former staff, neighbours, friends, members of all the diverse communities associated with the school - to enjoy the festivities.”

The Pope’s blessing was received some months before the Summer Fair - shortly before the death of Pope Francis - making it an extra special gift and keepsake from a much-loved spiritual leader. At the event, it will be presented to the school by local senior priest, Canon Seamus Cunningham.

Please do come along on the day.