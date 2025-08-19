The production company were set to host two events in Cornwall and Derbyshire over the next month

A series of events that were due to take place from early September have been abruptly cancelled.

UKAC Productions were to present two events at heritage sites in the United Kingdom, including Bolsover Castle.

However, the company have now cancelled all their events due to going into liquidation, according to reports.

Several high-profile events that were due to take place at UK heritage locations have been cancelled, with some events scheduled to take place in little over two weeks.

UKAC Productions were set to run a double-header of events, both their Dance Anthem Orchestra and UK Proms In The Park, hosted by Rob Rinder, throughout September but tickets to the events were mysteriously pulled from ticketing websites earlier this week.

News has since emerged that the company has gone into liquidation, prompting venues to announce the cancellation of four events due to occur at Pendennis Castle in Cornwall and Bolsover Castle in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Two upcoming events at Bolsover Castle have been cancelled.

Confirmation of the winding-up of the promotion came after Pendennis Castle posted on its Facebook page on Saturday the cancellation of both their events taking place at the location, informing patrons that “We have been made aware that the promoter for the Night at the Proms has gone into liquidation, and unfortunately the event has been cancelled.

“Pendennis is only the third party hire, and sadly, we have very little information other than to signpost you to the UK Proms,” they continued.

“If we receive any further updates, we will keep you informed.”

Both the website and the Facebook page that belonged to UKAC Productions and the UK Proms events have since been removed online, and emails have been sent to those who had tickets to the events with regards to the refund process.

What events have been cancelled by UKAC Productions?

The following events have been listed as cancelled or unavailable, according to the ticketing website Ticket Tailor:

September 5: Dance Anthem Orchestra - Pendennis Castle, Cornwall

September 6: The UK Proms In The Park - Pendennis Castle, Cornwall

September 19: Dance Anthem Orchestra - Bolsover Castle, Chesterfield, Derbyshire

September 20: The UK Proms In The Park - Bolsover Castle, Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Can I get a refund for any of the cancelled UKAC Productions’ events?

Those who have been affected have posted that a second email sent after the first announced the cancellations has confirmed that an automatic refund will be processed onto the card used to buy tickets to UKAC Production events.

However, if you have not received correspondence regarding refunds, please contact the ticketing outlet you originally used to make the purchase.

