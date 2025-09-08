Joel Dommett will host the National Television Awards this week 📺

Voting for The National Television Awards is open.

The public can cast their picks for best dramas, soaps, and more.

But when is the deadline to vote?

It is one of the biggest nights in the TV world and it is almost here. The National Television Awards will take place in just a couple of days time.

Joel Dommett will be on hosting duties for the ceremony which celebrates the last year on the small screen. It is set to take place at The O2 in London on Wednesday (September 10).

The public will have a major say in who will walk away with the awards on the night. But how long is the voting open for?

When is the National Television Awards 2025?

This year’s edition of the ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday night (September 10). For those who don’t have tickets to attend the event at The O2, it will be on ITV1/ STV from 8pm.

The broadcast is set to run for more than two hours and will finish at 10.30pm, approximately. As previously mentioned, Joel Dommett is on hosting duties for the NTAs.

Who are the nominees for NTAs?

The full list of nominees for this year’s edition of the award ceremony have been confirmed. It includes favourites like The Traitors and Strictly through to new dramas like MobLand and Adolescence.

Best reality show

The Traitors

Love Island

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here

Race Across the World

Best new drama

Ludwig

Code of Silence

Adolescence

MobLand

Rivals

Best quiz show

The Chase

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The 1% Club

Authored Documentary

Boyzone: No Matter What

There’s Only One Rob Burrow

Molly-Mae: Behind It All

Flintoff

Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me

Best returning drama

Vera

Call the Midwife

Slow Horses

Gangs of London

Heartstopper

Best TV presenter

Claudia Winkleman

Gary Lineker

Alison Hammond

Stacey Solomon

Ant & Dec

Best factual entertainment

Sort Your Life Out

Gogglebox

Clarkson’s Farm

Stacey & Joe

The Martin Lewis Money Show

Best drama performance

Brenda Blethyn - DCI Vera Stanhope - Vera

Rose Ayling-Ellis - Alison Brooks - Code of Silence

Stephen Graham - Eddie Miller - Adolescence

Tom Hardy - Harry Da Souza - MobLand

Owen Cooper - Jamie Millier - Adolescence

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

The Graham Norton Show

Would I Lie To You?

The Masked Singer

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Best serial drama

Hollyoaks

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Casualty

Coronation Street

Best serial drama performance

Jacqueline Joss - Lauren Branning - EastEnders

Steve McFadden - Phil Mitchell - EastEnders

Jack P. Shepherd - David Platt - Coronation Street

Sue Devaney - Debbie Webster - Coronation Street

Eden Taylor-Draper - Belle Dingle - Emmerdale

Best Comedy

Gavin & Stacey

Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-up Special

Brassic

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Best Daytime TV

Scam Interceptors

This Morning

James Martin’s Saturday Morning

Loose Women

Best Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

The Great Pottery Throw Down

The Voice UK

Britain’s Got Talent

The Great British Bake Off

How to vote for the NTAs 2025?

The public will have a major say in how the awards are handed out on Wednesday evening. Viewers can pick their favourites from across all of the above categories from best performances to new drama and favourite quiz show.

To actually pick your favourites, simply head to the NTA’s website here . Go to the vote section and go through the different categories to cast your vote .

There is a limit of one vote per category and you can skip if you don’t want to vote in any of them.

When does voting for the NTAs close?

The National Television Awards voting is open now and the public still has time to cast their votes. Voting is set to remain open until midday on Wednesday (September 10), so just under 48 hours from the time of writing.

Once the voting has closed, the picks cast will be totalled up and will influence which of the nominees will walk away with the gongs that evening.

