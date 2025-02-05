Watching all of the 2025 Oscars nominees could cost you a pretty penny 💰

The nominees for Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars have been confirmed.

Film-lovers may want to catch up before the ceremony in March.

Screen Babble dives into how much that would cost in the latest episode.

In just a few weeks a fresh batch of names will be engraved in the Oscars history books for 2025. A Best Picture winner will be crowned and we will finally discover if Adrien Brody will win his second acting gong.

As the race is heating up, you may find yourself wanting to join in the conversation. But it could cost you a small fortune if you need to watch all of the films on the list this year.

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist | A24

Where to watch all the Oscar contenders?

Wicked - available to rent at home

The Brualist - in cinemas now

Emilia Perez - Netflix

A Complete Unknown - in cinemas now

Conclave - available to rent at home

I’m Still Here - in cinemas later in February

Anora - available to rent at home

Dune Part 2 - Now Movies/ Sky Movies

The Substance - Mubi

Nickel Boys - in cinemas now

However, after totting up the cost we found that it could cost you more than £120 to watch all of the Best Picture nominees right now (February 2025). Listen to the full episode of Screen Babble to learn more.

Thanks for listening - you can download the latest episode here. And remember to follow us on Tik Tok @screen.babble.

Where to watch this month’s selected shows and films?

The Traitors - available to stream through BBC iPlayer

The BAFTA Awards - broadcasting on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 16 2025

The 97th Academy Awards - broadcasting on ITV1 and ITVX on March 3 2025 at 1am