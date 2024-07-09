Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kylie will have fans ‘spinning around’ at BST Hyde Park 2024 as she headlines the festival this Saturday (July 13).

BST Hyde Park is set to welcome Kylie Minogue back to its Great Oak Stage this weekend as part of the summer festival’s final week of music at the London green space.

Kylie will return to BST Hyde Park almost a decade after her iconic appearance at the festival in 2015.

Kylie is performing at BST Hyde Park this weekend (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Talking ahead of her comeback to the capital event, Kylie said she couldn’t wait to be back in front of London fans as she described her last time as a “truly unforgettable experience.”

Here’s everything Kylie fans heading to her BST Hyde Park headline show this Saturday need to know.

Entry times for Kylie at BST Hyde Park 2024 - when it starts and finishes

Gates for Kylie’s Saturday show will open at 2pm. The first performance will start at 3.15pm with the day set to wrap up around 10.20pm following the Padam Padam hitmaker’s performance on the Great Oak Stage.

BST Hyde Park 2024 Kylie full set times and support act line-up

Birdcage Stage

3.45pm - 4.15pm - Grace Gachot

4.55pm - 5.25pm - Say Now

6.10pm - 6.40pm - Blusher

Rainbow Stage

3.45pm - 4.15pm - Fred Roberts

4.55pm - 5.25pm - ADMT

6.10pm - 6.55pm - Tom Rasmussen

Cuban Garage Stage

3.45pm - 4.15pm - The Live Carnival

4.55pm - 5.25pm - The Live Carnival

6.10pm - 6.45pm - The Cuban Brothers

7.50pm - 8.45pm - The Cuban Brothers

Great Oak Stage

3.15pm - 3.45pm - Altégo

4.15pm - 4.55pm - Ella Henderson

5.25pm - 6.10pm - Anitta

6.50pm - 7.50pm - Marina

8.50pm - 10.20pm - Kylie

Possible setlist for Kylie’s BST Hyde Park 2024 headline day

Based on her recent summer shows, Kylie fans could expect to hear the following songs:

Tension

Come Into My World

In Your Eyes

Get Outta My Way

Slow

Hold On to Now

Dancing

Spinning Around

The Loco-Motion (Carole King cover)

All the Lovers

Kids (Robbie Williams cover)

Padam Padam

Can't Get You Out of My Head

Love at First Sight

Weather forecast for Kylie at BST Hyde Park 2024

Clouds are set to line Hyde Park’s skies across Kylie’s headline day with the Met Office forecasting that temperatures will peak just under 20C over the event.

Highs: 19C