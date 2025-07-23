Battlefield 6 will be officially revealed this week 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Battlefield 6 will finally be revealed this week.

Fans will get a first look at the highly anticipated game.

But when exactly can you watch the first trailer?

After months of rumours and speculation fans will finally get the first glimpse at Battlefield 6 this week. The latest entry in the long-running franchise is set to be revealed shortly, EA has confirmed.

Battlefield 6 will be the first new entry in the series since 2021’s Battlefield 2042 - which had a decidedly mixed reaction from players and critics on release. A brief teaser confirmed the date of the reveal and fans don’t have much longer to wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game will be the thirteenth installment in the franchise since its debut back in 2002 with Battlefield 1942. The promo image appears to hint at a more modern setting, instead of the near-future styling of the Battlefield 2042.

Here’s all you need to know about the reveal. Including how to watch it this week.

When is the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer out?

Battlefield 6 will be revealed on July 24 | Battlefield/ Twitter

EA has confirmed that it will be giving fans the first proper look at the next entry in the Battlefield franchise on Thursday (July 24). The teaser is due to be released at 3.57pm British time, according to YouTube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For audiences in America, that works out at 12.57pm ET/ 9.57am PT. So fans across the Atlantic will not have to wait long after waking up on Thursday.

How to watch the Battlefield 6 reveal?

The first trailer for the latest instalment in the Battlefield franchise is set to be released on YouTube. As previously mentioned, it will drop at approximately 3.57pm on July 24.

If you go to the YouTube link - click here - you can set a reminder by hitting the bell icon. It means you will get an alert before the trailer debuts, reminding you to tune in.

Battlefield 6 looks to be the franchise’s first return to a modern setting Battlefield 4/ Hardline. The last numbered title in the series - Battlefield V - was set in World War 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What would you like to see from Battlefield 6 and what would be most likely to get you to play? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .

See how to watch July’s Pokemon Presents livestream - and how to catch-up if you missed it.