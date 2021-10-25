Tom Grennan to play hometown gig at Bedford Park

Tom Grennan is coming home for his first major outdoor concert in Bedford Park

He will be performing on June 4 - and says he can't wait.

Tom said: “Bedford I’m coming for you! I am so excited to be headlining back in my home town! Home is where the heart is and I’m going to give you all the love and energy I can. I can’t wait to perform live for you, it’s going to be one hell of a party. Big Love!”

Tom Grennan’s first album, Lighting Matches, was one of the best-selling debut albums of 2018.

He rose to fame through his first appearance as the guest vocalist on the Chase and Status track ‘All Goes Wrong’.

His sophomore album ‘Evering Road’ went to the number one spot in March 21 and his single from the album ‘Little Bit of Love’ charted at Number 2 in its first week and was only prevented from reaching the Number 1 spot, because Grennan's collaboration with Ella Henderson ‘Let’s Go Home Together’ was at the top spot.

His extensive recent UK tour completely sold out; so Tom decided to put on a handful of intimate shows at Bedford Esquires - the venue that had supported his career right from his

teenage years.

They knew that Tom was going to go on and explode into the charts and become one of the hottest singer-songwriters in the UK.

These shows sold out within a minute of going on sale, so don’t delay on getting your hands on this year’s hottest tickets in town!

Promoter of Bedford Park Concerts, Mark Harrison said: “I am delighted that Tom will headline for us in June next year, this seems like an extra special gig, bringing Tom back to his home town, a town I know he loves just as much as we do.

"We’ve worked hard to put Bedford on the map by bringing some of the best live music to town. Tom is incredible live, it’s going to be an amazing night.”

