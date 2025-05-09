Watch: POV you’re a pilot flying a Typhoon over London for the 80th VE Day flypast

Incredible footage from inside the cockpit of a typhoon shows the flypast over London.

The VE Day flypast took place in the skies over the capital earlier this week.

Thousands of people flocked to London to watch the commemorative flypast, which flew over The Mall and Buckingham Palace.

Senior Royals, including The King, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales watched on in delight from the balcony as the aircraft whizzed over the palace.

As ever the Wales children - especially Prince Louis - delighted fans with their animated facial expressions and sweet waves.

The video shared by SWNS shows the view from inside the cockpit of a Typhoon, which jetted over London alongside the Red Arrows and other military aircraft, including a Lancaster Bomber.