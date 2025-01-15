Mercedes-Benz driver crashes into parked car and tree before driving off in bizarre CCTV
CCTV shows a Mercedes-Benz driver crashing into a stationary vehicle and a tree in the middle of the night, before driving off.
The driver can be seen crashing into the stationary vehicle in front of Colin Aylward's home in Dagenham, east London.
Mr Aylward, 52, said he wasn’t woken by the noise of the crash, but checked his cameras once he noticed the parked car was closer than usual to his driveway.
He says there was 'a little bit' of damage to the parked car, which is not his, but that white paint on the tree and the curb shows the Mercedes likely came off worse.
