Fine start to new season for Bedford Athletic after relegation

Bedford Athletic began the new season with a big 64-27 win over Stamford.

Having suffered the disappointment of relegation last season, the side bounced back in their first match in Regional Two Midlands East by 10 tries to four over their newly promoted opponents.

Bedford Athletic began the match on the attack and were twice held up over the line in the opening moments, Stamford defending well against the early assaults.

The visitors grew into the game with a calmness and composure that carried them to the title in the league below last season and took the lead with a penalty from scrum half Fraser Hutton on eight minutes.

Bedford Athletic began to dominate possession and spread the ball wide looking for the open spaces.

This eventually worked in the 14th minute when Archie Duncan made good ground down the left wing and when the ball was recycled and quickly moved right it was centre Tom Davis who took advantage to cross for a try on his debut.

Bedford Athletic’s grip on the game began to loosen as they started to make too many errors in possession and Stamford took advantage.

When scrum half Michael Trigg tripped over at a defensive scrum in front of his own posts they nearly scored, full back Stephen Woodhead expertly getting underneath No.8 George Cox to hold the ball up.

From the goal line drop out Stamford did score as they ran the ball back hard at the home defence, flanker Ed Cox crossing for the try on 28 minutes.

With Stamford now on the front foot, winning the collisions and their defence dominating, Bedford Athletic were fortunate to take a lead into half-time with Luke Denham breaking the last line of defence to get under the posts for a try converted by debutant fly half Louis Haley to give the home side a 12-10 advantage.

Bedford Athletic hit their opponents hard at the start of the second half.

With Woodhead moving to scrum half, Leo Mortimer joining the fray at fly half, Haley moving to full back and Ben Middleton joining the pack, there was a noticeable increase in pace and intensity.

When Stamford missed touch with a penalty Bedford Athletic ran the ball back hard, Jake Foster made ground in the Stamford 22 and with the defence sucked in, Luke Denham was able to score his second try out wide.

An overthrown line out then gifted Charlie Darlow the bonus point try both converted for a 26-10 lead. Stamford hit back with a try from outside centre Ryan Morris and with half an hour left to play Bedford Athletic led 26-15.

They could have increased their lead had Duncan not been penalised for being in front of the kicker chasing a Mortimer chip and did increase their lead when Woodhead sniped over the line following another break and a series of forward drives.

Mortimer converted and then Duncan did get his try as he outpaced the defence to score in the left corner.

There was a brief lapse on the hour mark as from a lineout Bedford Athletic allowed Stamford to get on the outside, their winger James Wilson breaking two tackles to score in the corner and from the kick off Bedford Athletic failed to number up properly in defence allowing George Cox to break clear and full back Toby Anderson to finish off the move, Hutton kicking one conversion to make the score 38-27.

The home defence thereafter held firm and the team returned to attack, their pace and precision now too much for the tiring visitors.

Luke Denham finished off another break down the right wing before Steve Smith spotted space to expertly chip over and collect his own kick to score.

He was the creator again moments later as he fired a long pass to the left wing where Duncan again used his pace to sprint clear, this time beating the full back with an inside pass to Haley for the try.

Lewis Sharp completed the scoring in the final minutes of the game after further pressure from the forwards, starting when they won a scrum penalty on Stamford’s put in.

Leo Mortimer converted six kicks in the second half to push the team out to their 64-27 victory.

A second home match in quick succession sees Bedford Athletic entertain table topping Daventry on Saturday, who opened their season with a 61-19 win against Wellingborough.