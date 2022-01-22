Fine win for Bedford & County's Ben Alcock in Chiltern League

Ben Alcock on his way to victory at Campbell Park PICTURE BY BARRY CORNELIUS

After a break for Christmas festivities, the fourth round of this season’s Chiltern League took place at Campbell Park, Milton Keynes on Saturday.

There was a fine win for in-form Ben Alcock in the Senior Men’s race, with Harry Brodie second.

Ben completed the gruelling course in 27:16, 31 seconds clear of Harry, whose 27:47 was enough to make him the fastest Under 20 in the race.

There was also a third place from Evan Supple (19:57) in the Under 17 Men’s race, and Cameron Barnes (15:28) came third in the Under 15 Boys.

Milly Dunger (16:58) and Lyla Danobrega (17:03) finished second and third respectively in the Under 15 Girls race, and Bedford and County AC were third in the overall team competition.

A week earlier Bedford and County’s Tia Wilson and Lauren Nichols achieved a one-two in the Bedfordshire Cross Country Championships.