Magnificent Bedfordshire Games celebrating inclusion and achievement sizzles in the sun

The Bedfordshire Games was back for its 36th year last Tuesday at Bedford International Athletics Stadium.

The event provides a unique opportunity for people with learning disabilities from across the county. Over 280 competitors from 14 local organisations participated in a full range of athletics events. It was a day of happiness and celebration.

Complete with official starters and finishing lines, measured jumps and throws, medal ceremonies and personal triumphs. Everything took place in glorious sunshine amidst and excited and friendly atmosphere.

The Games have created a strong and lasting community amongst those participating in the event. Once again local Upper School and college students, friends and families supported the event. Lord Lieutenants and High Sheriff Bedfordshire Mayors and councillors and local charitable organisations presented medals and awards. The fantastic volunteer ‘games makers’ made everything happen.

Carly Jordan from Bedfordshire Games committee said, “It is always inspiring to see many people come year after year to take part in the day. The sense of excitement as they participate and cheer on team mates and friends makes it a day of smiles, whatever the weather.”

The Bedfordshire Games are always looking for new volunteers and sponsors as it runs on a tight budget and with a small, committed core group. Anyone interested in volunteering at or supporting the Games can email [email protected]