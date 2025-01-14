Going for Goal! - Bedford student Weronika joins Lincoln City first-team

Weronika and Lexie celebrate versus Lincoln United.

A talented Bedford student from the University of Lincoln, UK, is at the top of her game after joining Lincoln City FC Women’s first-team. Weronika Kruszyna, who is in her first year studying sports therapy at the University, has now established herself with the Imps and is eyeing success with the club.

The University of Lincoln and Lincoln City FC have a longstanding partnership that was recently strengthened by a new coaching agreement that sees both men’s and women’s first team footballers coached by professionals at the club.

Players in the women’s first team at the university will also have clearer pathways through to professional football and can find themselves in contention to play for Lincoln City Women.

Weronika moved to Lincoln from her hometown of Bedford. She started playing for Bedford Girls at 14 years-old and, after completing her GCSEs, took part in a full-time football programme before playing for Real Bedford Reserves then Dunstable Women.

She started her career playing in midfield but has gradually settled into a forward role and signed for the Imps as a striker.

Weronika has also recently been awarded one of eight prestigious Sports Scholarships from the University of Lincoln for the academic year 2024/25.

Commenting on her journey to Lincoln City Women’s Team, Weronika said: “When I knew I would be starting at the University of Lincoln, I contacted several teams including Lincoln City. They invited me to a trials day and shortly after offered me a contract.

“It felt amazing to pull on the Lincoln City shirt for the first time, and I couldn’t wait to get started on a new chapter in my football career. I am incredibly excited about the future.”

Mark Holmes, commercial director of the University of Lincoln said: “The dynamic partnership with Lincoln City FC is very important to the University and this year‘s new coaching agreement will hopefully see many student players replicate Weronika’s success with the club in the coming seasons.

“Weronika has shown that with hard work, positivity and determination that you can play regularly at a higher level, and everyone at the University of Lincoln wishes her the very best with her career.”

Lincoln City Women’s head coach, Charlotte Dinsdale, added: “Weronika has been a brilliant addition to the squad, and it was a special moment for all of us when she scored her first goal.

“The club works closely with the University of Lincoln throughout all sorts of areas on and off the pitch, with students on placement across the football club whether it’s here in the Academy or covering our match with the communications team.

“Everyone here is excited to see how we can continue this and see more opportunities for University of Lincoln students."

The University of Lincoln is shirt sponsor on Lincoln City FC‘s away and third shirts.