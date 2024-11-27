Weekend off as Ampthill gear up to extend unbeaten run

Ampthill Town had no game last week as scheduled opponents Desborough were in Northants County Cup action.

The Amps have won their last three games and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run of five league games when they visit Royston Reserves on Saturday.

They beat the Garden Walk club 2-1 at home in August so will be all out for a good result in Hertfordshire.

Town open their December fixtures next Tuesday evening when they host Cranfield in a Bedforshire Senior Trophy second round tie at 7.45pm.

The Amps then have two home weekend fixtures against Moulton and Leighton Town reserves before they go to Long Buckby prior to Christmas and end the month with a league match against Cranfield.