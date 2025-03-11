Ampthill Town clinched the double over Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday when they came from behind when they got a late strike for a 2-1 win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That extended their unbeaten home sequences to four games, but they had to thank two Sams to clinch the points with Sam Holmes firing in the winner in the closing minutes after recent signing Sam Oyediran levelled early in the second half.

It was a welcome three points after two defeats in a row, but Town trailed at the break due to poor finishing and an away keeper in top form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amps should have gone ahead in the opening minutes but Tejon Brown sent his shot wide from close in.

Amps' matchwinner Sam Holmes.

Sam Holmes had an opening which the keeper kept out and Rothwell made Town pay when George Tong put the visitors ahead from a corner near the half-hour mark.

Ethan Dawe then kept out a goalbound shot from Holmes who then saw another drive cannon off the crossbar.

Early in the second half a shot from newcomer Oyediran went wide of the target with the keeper out of his goal and at his mercy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just after the hour mark Oyediran made up for it when he drilled home Town's first after Brown and Holmes combined.

Jack Kent sent a header wide from a corner but with the minutes ticking away Holmes latched onto a long ball from Kienan Malone to crash home Town's second for a vital win.

After their two away defeat in the last fortnight Town have lost ground on the leaders, but they still have most of the top teams to play at home and AFC Welwyn make the trip again at the weekend in a rearranged fixture after a broken leg abandonment a few weeks back.