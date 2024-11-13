Sam Holmes hits hat-trick as Ampthill power into top five with big win over Rushden & Higham United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ampthill Town's Sam Holmes scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 midweek win over Rushden & Higham United to make it six points in four days for the Amps following a 1-0 at Rothwell on Saturday.

Their recent good form saw them climb into the top five on Tuesday.

But they had to battle from a goal behind before Holmes found his shooting boots and grabbed the points for Ampthill.

Holmes had two chances to get off the mark but was let down by his finishing before lowly Rushden went ahead when Louis McMahon put the Russians ahead when Louis McMahon netted from close in after a mistake by keeper Howe. on the half-hour mark.

Sam Holmes is the hero as Ampthill shine. Photo by Tristan Taylor.

But the hosts were ahead before the break with Drew Roberts levelling after a good team move and Sam Holmes firing past Gibson soon after for the second.

Holmes added his second on the hour to make it 3-1 after a quick free kick from Will Barrett and he powered home the fourth after combining with Josh Bamford and sub Burton.

Late in the game Bamford added the fifth from Anthony Leslie's through ball to complete Town's best win of the season to date before Rushden saw scorer McMahon sent off late on for a bad challenge.

Town made the difficult trip to Rothwell Corinthians at the weekend and they overcame the hosts 1-0, despite several opportunities going begging early on.

The Amps dominated the first half and had many good chances with the home keeper making good stops from Holmes and Roberts.

Ampthill broke the deadlock late in the first half when James Lauder linked up with Phil Draycott, who crossed for Will Barrett to smash home Town's winner.

The Corinthians came more into the game after the break but Town earned their fourth away win of the term before their five star show in midweek.

The Amps will be hoping for a hat-trick of Northants scalps on Saturday when they visit lowly Raunds.