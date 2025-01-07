Bedford Town rocked by curse of Sport Club of the Month accolade as Spalding United run riot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One day after Bedford Town won the division’s Sport Club of the Month for December, the seemingly obligatory curse that follows came true at the Eyrie as they crashed 5-1 to Spalding United on Saturday.

Early strikes from Dion Sembie-Ferris and Abduramane Sano-Sani set out the stall for the affluent visitors, with Adam Harrison making instinctive saves.

Bedford attacks were uncommon, and their first real go at goal came when Ryan Blake got the better of Glenn Walker - who made a meal of going down to try to convince the unimpressed referee he’d been fouled - and shot from an angle in the area, that Tony Breeden saved.

Harrison was then called upon to save another stinging shot.

Leon Lobjoit in action against Spalding. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Leon Lobjoit connected with Lewis Green’s cross to direct the ball goalwards, but his header went just wide.

Spalding then went up the field to open the scoring on 30 minutes via a shot from Kieron Freeman, after the defence had denied Joseph Nyahwema an opportunity.

Eight minutes later, the away side had doubled their lead, when an effort from Nyahwema took a wicked deflection to wrong-foot Harrison.

Just before the break, Bedford tried to minimise the damage.

Breeden saved a Lobjoit header after a corner, then a cross from Eddie Panter was directed across goal and wide by Lobjoit, who needed to stretch to connect with the ball.

Early in the second half, Breeden saved Panter’s header.

Bedford were slowly getting at their opponents, but just after the hour mark a corner to Spalding caused an almighty scramble on the line, with Sano-Sani getting the vital touch to send the ball over.

Four minutes on, a breach in the Bedford defence, down the left, allowed a run and cross that Harrison couldn’t snuff out.

Sembie-Ferris needed just a tap in, and was luckily given a second bite at the cherry after Jack Davies raced in to tackle, the ball bouncing kindly and the attacker still able to put the ball over the line.

Two minutes on, and Bedford scored what was to be their consolation goal.

An attack was repelled and the ball rolled to Green, and from 20 yards out he sent the ball back with interest to reduce the scoreline.

While this was happening, a defender went down clutching his face, but the referee had seen nothing wrong, ignored it, and gave the goal.

With a flurry of substitutions from both sides, and a handbag moment that involved half the players on the pitch, with yellows given to both No.11s, the game started to peter out, and in the fourth minute of added time, Spalding added a fifth through James Clifton, who hooked the ball into the net.

Despite a result that ended a run of five straight wins, the Eagles, who were tipped for relegation at the start of the season, stay third in the division, and had the highest attendance of the day in the division of 844.

They next welcome AFC Telford to the Eyrie on Saturday (3pm). Tickets are now available online at www.bedfordtownfc.ktckts.com.

Bedford had started the New Year with a bang a few days earlier with a 2-1 win at Bishop's Stortford.

First half goals from Dequane Wilson-Braithwaite and Ryan Blake ensured a double over a side who were two divisions above the Eagles last season.

The win came at a cost, with injuries, illness and personal reasons meaning Bedford only named one fit player on the bench.

This was evidence of the need for new blood and fresh legs to join the team, and boss Lee Bircham moved quickly.

In came Bruno Andrade from Kettering Town. The 31 year old was born in Portugal and has a great experience, having played for Queens Park Rangers, Salford City and Lincoln City in the EFL.

He scored 32 goals in 84 games for Boreham Wood in the National League and also played for Woking in the top tier of non-league.

Also signing was the club's goalkeeper coach Jonny Duggan in the event of needing a goalkeeper at short notice.

However, Casey Shann has returned to Queens Park Rangers following his loan spell.

The club were in talks with QPR to extend Casey's loan.

But he picked up an injury over Christmas, and remains with them to recover. Bedford are open to his return after he regains full fitness.

Midfielder Rob Hall has also signed for Cheshunt in the Isthmian Premier League.

He leaves on dual registration terms, so is able to play for either club as required.

Also leaving the Eagles on dual registration is Harry Rush, joining Uxbridge for game time, but remains available for selection if needed.

Off the field, the club are busy adhering the Eyrie to pass the latest ground grading requirements.

They have a number of small adjustments to make in order to pass Step 3 requirements, and in relation to other clubs in the division and area, these are minor.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​