Bedford Town can't reproduce weekend fightback as they lose at Banbury Town

Published 16th Oct 2024, 08:38 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2024, 10:25 BST
Bedford Town produced a magnificent comeback from 2-0 down at Stamford to win 3-2 in the Southern League Premier Central.

Leon Lobjoit was their hero with a second half hat-trick, netting a brace on 50 and 54 minutes before prodding home from a last minute free kick.

But they were unable to repeat the feat on Tuesday night as they lost 2-0 at Banbury United, Jaanai Gordon's quickfire brace on 16 and 19 minutes sealing the points.

Eagles have bolstered their ranks this week with defender Albert Wood on loan from MK Dons, former Spurs and Luton central half Dequane Wilson-Brathwaite and midfielder Devonte Aransibia on dual registration from Chesham United. The club also extended boss Lee Bircham's contract for another two and a half years with an option for a further year.

