Bedford Town boss backs controversial merger plan with Real Bedford

Bedford Town manager Lee Bircham is backing plans for a controversial merger with Real Bedford FC and believes it could give the town an EFL club within five years.

Real Bedford are currently in the Southern League Division One Central which is the eighth tier of English football while Bedford Town are a tier above in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Real Bedford's co-owner Peter McCormack last week posted on X, that a proposal to merge the two clubs had been submitted which stirred strong feelings in the town.

However, Eagles boss Bircham said: “Everyone needs to back this or we could be the next club to fall through the trapdoor.

Bedford Town's Leon Lobjoit celebrates his spectacular winner on Saturday. Photo by Simon Gill.

“With the investment from Peter and Real Bedford, this town could have a Football League club.

“They would be in the Football League in five years no matter who is at the helm.

“It needs to happen for Bedford as a town and I would like to see the Bedford Town name kept, but that is not my call.”

The proposed agreement would see McCormack assume the role of chairman of the newly merged club while Jon Taylor and Ben Banks of Bedford Town, would be non-executive directors.

McCormack, a Bitcoin podcaster, bought Real Bedford, then a 10th-tier club called Bedford FC, in January 2022 as part of his ambition to give the town a Premier League team.

He has overseen rapid growth with Real Bedford, including consecutive promotions, innovative commercial strategies, and international awareness as well as the largest investment in a non-league club in history when US billionaires Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss invested £3.6m into the club.

Bircham added: “We are not giving up the season, that's for sure.

“We can't control what's going on.

“My own personal opinion is that it is the only solution for the football club.

“Our budget is not sustainable. That has been proven to everyone from what's gone on.

“We can't compete at this level next year and the owners have done the right thing.

“Jon Taylor is the best man I have worked for in football and he loves this club.

“So he is only going to do what is right to secure it. So he gets my total backing.

“Whatever happens to us, we've had a brilliant season. We have got to park that up in history.

“We want to make sure that if this is the last season for Bedford Town FC team we want to represent it really well.

“We are not rivals – our rivals have through history been Kettering.”

A joint statement, from the two sides said: “By combining the commercial success and global reach of Real Bedford with Bedford Town's rich history, loyal fanbase, and infrastructure, this merger creates a powerful club able to compete at the highest levels in men's and women's football.

“At this stage, no final decisions have been made, and we are committed to ensuring that these decisions are shaped in consultation with both sets of fans.”

McCormack said: “As a proud Bedfordian, nothing would make me happier than seeing our town represented at the highest levels in men's and women's football.

“We've made amazing progress with Real Bedford, but this merger unlocks the potential to achieve something truly special in the town.”

Bedford Town director Taylor said: “This proposed merger represents a unique opportunity to build on that legacy and take football in Bedford to the next level.

“I understand that this news may raise questions or concerns for our loyal supporters.

“However, I truly believe that by combining the heritage and passion of Bedford Town with the innovation and commercial success of Real Bedford, we can create something special.”

On the pitch, Bedford kept their concentration to win 2-1 at St Ives on Saturday.

Trailing at half-time, Amir Hadi levelled before the Eagles won it with a long range wonder goal from Leon Lobjoit - a contender for goal of the season.