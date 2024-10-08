I've got my eye on this heated clothes airer which is 34% off on Amazon Prime Day

GEEPAS Electric Clothes Dryer | Amazon UK

It’s that time of the year when the laundry starts to pile up and you’ve got wet washing flying out of the machine before the last lot’s had the chance to dry. Gone are those hazy summer days where your linen would be dry on the line in the blink of an eye. That’s why I’ve got my eye on a heated clothes airer on Amazon Prime Day which might just solve my washing woes.

I spotted this GEEPAS Electric Clothes Dryer in the Prime Day sale at 34% off - it’s £42.74 down from £64.99 - and it promises fast drying, energy efficiency and claims it’s easy to use.

It’s got a low power consumption in comparison to tumble dryers, has a two-year warranty and is easy to fold away when it’s not in use.

GEEPAS Electric Clothes Dryer - Heated Folding Clothes Airer | Amazon UK

The reviews are good, one recent buyer said: “Best for drying smaller items and delicates, but works well for everything. How did I ever manage without it! Great for clothes that can't be tumble dried.”

Another added: “Very pleased with the purchase of the heated clothes dryer. It dries the clothes without costing the earth. Certainly will help to cut down our energy bills for the winter months.”

Some buyers do claim it’s good for smaller loads and would suit small households - but if you need a helping hand drying the laundry this winter, the GEEPAS Electric Clothes Dryer at £42.74 might be the solution for you. It’s a great price point, and perfect if you’re looking for a solution on a budget.

If you’re after something larger and have a bit more money to spend, the Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer isn’t in the Prime Day sale, but it’s one of the most popular heated airers out there and it’s 12% off at the moment at £219.99.

Amazon Prime Day runs from October 8 to 9 - and is a great time to get started on your Christmas shopping.

