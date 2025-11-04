The four-bedroomed house has an open plan layout and an amazing master suite | BOTB

This luxurious four-bedroom eco-home in Devon could be yours for just 95p, complete with a £50,000 BMW M4 thrown in

Tucked away in a picturesque village near Torquay, this brand new four-bedroomed house has been built to an exceptionally high standard - and someone will own it for just 95p.

It's an open-plan eco-home in an exclusive new estate in Ipplepen, Devon and it's the jackpot prize in an online draw that costs less than a pound to enter.

BOTB, the company that's raffling it off, will even throw in a free car - a £50,000 BMW M4 - so the winner will get to cruise around their new coastal neighbourhood in style.

The stylish kitchen overlooks a wraparound garden | BOTB

Spread across 1,528 sq ft, the house is ready to move into, and it features light-filled open-plan living spaces with bi-fold doors opening onto a south-west facing garden.

At its heart is a solid wood kitchen with quartz worktops, Siemens appliances, and a wine cooler, and there's underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

On the first floor there's a stunning master bedroom suite with its own dressing area and private bathroom, and a second guest bedroom also has an en-suite.

Two of the bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms | BOTB

Two further bedrooms share a modern family bathroom with a walk-in shower.

Outside, the property has off-road parking for two cars, a double garage with EV charging, and a wraparound garden enjoying afternoon and evening sun.

The winner, who will be drawn out at the end of November, will be able to either move straight in, sell the house, take a cash alternative, or rent it out for up to £2,500 a month.

The living room and dining room are open-plan | BOTB

BOTB has made a name for itself giving away dream cars every week, but it has recently started offering houses as its top prizes, and this is its first Devon dream house.

To find out more, or to enter the prize draw, click here.

