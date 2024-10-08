Amazon Prime Day: SodaStream sparkling water makers are now nearly half price

The SodaStream machine is still selling well, and prices have just plummeted

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The iconic SodaStream machine is at one of its lowest ever prices - but you need to be quick

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SodaStream machines are back and becoming extremely popular, as a cheap and sustainable way of making fizzy drinks at home.

Since the glory days of the 1980s, when most homes had one in the kitchen, the machines have changed a bit, but the technology remains pretty much the same.

Pop the bottle in, press a button, witchcraft happens, and then you've got a refreshing fizzy drink to knock back.

These days a lot of the appeal of a SodaStream device isn't about the syrups, it's about the sustainability. Why should we buy plastic bottles of sparkling water when we can make it at home in a reusable container?

The Terra comes with a free bottle and gas canister | Amazon

The machines are just as mechanical as ever, no electricity required, but they're far more compact and much, much easier to use.

That gas bottle is one of the new Quick Connect bottles, which is so much easier to install.

SodaStream says the canisters are good for around 60 litres of fizzy drinks, and there are subscription and exchange services on their website.

This package also comes with a reusable BPA-free bottle capable of holding up to one litre, but there are bundles available on Amazon to include flavour concentrates and extra canisters.

This deal looks to be the best on the market right now. We did find a cheaper carbonated water maker for just £45, but it didn't include a canister, which would add over £20.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts are available to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not already a Prime member, click here for a free trial to take advantage of the savings.

The 30-day trial will also give access to fast delivery Amazon Music, Prime Video, and more.