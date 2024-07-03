Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today's daily deals on Amazon include one of the cheapest robot vacuums on the market, a high-quality air fryer, a Ninja food processor, and a remarkable deal on branded hair straighteners.

Every day Amazon releases new deals, which shave anything up to 90% off the original prices. They can be tricky to seek out though, because there are more than 12 million products to sift through on the website.

But consumer technology expert Gareth Butterfield has been up early to flick through all the deals he can find and single out a few he thinks might be the pick of the bunch.

From big savings, to big brands, here are the deals you might want to take a look at today.

1. Tower T17039 Xpress air fryer

Let's start the day off with an air fryer, because we all love an air fryer. This Tower digital air fryer is big enough to roast a whole chicken on its supplied rotisserie skewer, but compact enough to take up very little space on your kitchen worktop.

With 11 litres of capacity and a set of shelves, there's enough space for family-size meal prep, and the digital controls should make timing each portion a doddle.

I've tested Tower's air fryers before and their clever Vortx technology makes for a more even cook and it's claimed to use less energy, too.

A strong star rating on Amazon suggests owners have been happy with their purchase, so to see this on offer at such a good price is a great opportunity.

Just be aware that the deal is only available on the standard 5-in-1 digital version. Pick one in Rose Gold, or go for the manual version, and the price isn't so good.

2. Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This isn't the first time I've seen this deal, but it's back and it's still well worth looking at if you fancy a robot vacuum cleaner, but you don't want to pay the usual hundreds of pounds.

I've tested the Lefant M210P and it's really rather good for its usual £240 price tag, but for £99.96 it's just a superb buy.

It has 2,200pa of suction, smart home compatibility, and smart collision detection.

Performance on carpets isn't as good as some of the more expensive brands, and it doesn't have laser guidance at this price, but the app makes it easy to set up a routine, and it copes really well with daily sweeps of hard floors.

For less than £100 you really can't go wrong. It's just the perfect introduction to this wonderful, time-saving technology.

3. Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor & Blender

It's always exciting to see a flash deal on a Ninja product, because they're just such a wonderful tool to have in the kitchen. Okay, so this isn't a huge saving over the normal price, but it's still a great deal for a really versatile bit of Ninja kit.

Food processors are great for blending, chopping, mixing, and even kneading dough.

And Ninja's food processors are among the best out there, so this is a great opportunity to nab one for a knock-down price.

I've also spotted a deal, lurking on the same page, to get the copper-coloured version for just two pence more. So consider that before you click on the Buy Now button.

4. Soundcore Q30 Headphones

A health saving on these top spec Soundcore headphones, by one of my favourite tech brands, Anker, makes this deal definitely worth sharing.

Headphones made a quiet comeback a while ago because, while many of us like the convenience of earbuds, proper audiophiles love the richer sound and insulation offered by a big band with big ear cups.

Prices for top-spec headphones can run into the many hundreds of pounds, but Soundcore has managed to cram a lot of premium features into this set, including noise cancelling, app-based equaliser controls, and a 40-hour battery life.

The £49 deal is just for the black set, which would actually be my pick, but if you can stretch to a not unreasonable £50.99, you could also get them in blue or pink.

5. Remington Keratin Protect Intelligent Hair Straightener

Saving the best until last? I can't believe the size of the savings on these Remington hair straighteners, and it's a deal that I can't see repeated anywhere, so unique to Amazon.

I'll be honest, I don't know a great deal about hair straighteners, but my wife promises they'd be perfect for her thick locks, with their intelligent heat protection sensor.

According to Remington, it continuously measures moisture levels in your hair, which adapts the temperature constantly, preventing any damage from the ceramic pads.