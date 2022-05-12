Peace of mind - Mental Health Awareness Week is your happy place

Make people happy during Mental Health Awareness Week (photo: Unsplash)

Peaceful in mind and body - Important time to surround yourself with people and things that give you joy

Having good mental health is so important for our physical and psychological well-being, contentment and happiness.

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being.

It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence and through adulthood.

We need good mental health again after lockdown

After two years of social isolation and with World Mental Health Day later this year, it’s never been more important to be surrounded by the people who make us happy. For Brits, it appears that their partner trumps the rest, even their children!

According to a recent survey a total of 53 per cent said their partner makes them happier than anyone else, while 49 per cent said it was their children.

With World Mental Health Awareness Week continuing until May 15, it’s an important time for people to surround themselves with what makes them really happy and, according to new research, it is romantic partners who make Brits happier than anyone else in their lives.

A survey of 2,010 UK adults carried out by One4all Gift Cards, the UK’s leading multi-store gift card, quizzed respondents on which people in their lives make them happiest.

What are the mental health stats?

More than half (53 per cent) reported that it was their wife, husband or life partner who took the number one spot – trumping even their children (49 per cent).

Men and women were more or less agreed on this subject, with only a slight (two per cent) majority of women confessing this to be the case.

Children (49 per cent), friends (34 per cent), parents (26 per cent) and siblings (19 per cent) followed in the top five people who made them happiest – showing for many, fun and laughter with your pals is more special than time with your immediate family.

In addition, while 32 per cent said people being affectionate pleases them, 77 per cent do not feel that they needed to be in a long-term or romantic relationship to feel happy – suggesting that despite this, many Brits are holding onto their independence until they find the right person.

A word from those behind the survey

One4all Gift Cards marketing director Lou Hickey said: “It’s interesting to see that overall, the nation’s life partner relationships make them happier than anyone else – even more than their children.

“This could in part be down to the fact that their relationships with their partners are much more equal than those between parents and kids.

“Whether it’s your children, partner, or even your friends, who make you happy, World Mental Health Awareness Week is an important time to check in on your loved ones and surround yourself with the people and things that give you the most joy.”

Nottingham residents valued their partners more than any other UK city (63 per cent) but were closely followed by those in Plymouth (61 per cent) and Glasgow (60 per cent).

Brummies (59 per cent) and Leeds locals (57 per cent) followed in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

