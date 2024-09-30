City of Cambridge Symphony is raising money for Hertfordshire dad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City of Cambridge Symphony Orchestra (CCSO) is performing at West Road Concert Hall in Cambridge on 12 October in support of Jonathan Muggleton from Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire.

Jonathan, husband to Rebecca and dad to Amelia (11) and Charlie (9), has an extremely rare form of cancer, mucosal melanoma. It affects just two men a year in the UK. Having exhausted all treatments available on the NHS, Jonathan's only option is to travel to the USA for pioneering cell replacement therapy to stall the advancement of the disease. Jonathan's story featured on Channel 4 documentary series Super Surgeon's: A Chance at Lift and showed his journey, from diagnosis in September 2020 to ground breaking surgery in late 2023.

Jonathan's family are fundraising to raise the £350,000 needed to make treatment in the USA possible.

CCSO have agreed to support Jonathan's campaign by donating a percentage of ticket sales from their October concert. The concert features a lovely programme with music by Rachmaninov, Strauss and Boulanger. The orchestra, conducted by Robert Hodge, are delighted to be joined by Ely-based soprano Katy Thomson. Known for her exceptional musicianship and creative curiosity, Katy has a particular affinity with Strauss having stepped in to make her debut as the Marschallin in Der Rosenkavalier with Garsington Opera in 2021.

CCSO concert poster

Tickets can be purchased here: www.ticketsource.co.uk/city-of-cambridge-symphony-orchestra. Enter the word 'CHARITY' in the discount code box when booking. This will not give a discount but will ensure that £10 for every adult ticket sold is donated to Jonathan's GoFundMe.

To learn more about CCSO visit: ccso-online.org.uk/

To learn more about Jonathan and his family’s campaign visit: www.gofundme.com/f/lifesaving-treatment-for-jonathan