Snow map shows when and where snow will fall in the UK tonight

Snow map shows when and where snow will fall in the UK this evening, with Met Office amber and yellow snow warnings in place.

A Met Office map shows how rain, sleet and snow will move northeastwards across the UK this evening (January 4).

An amber warning for snow is in place for the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber from 9pm on January 4 to 23.59pm on January 5. The Met Office says much of the warning area can expect 3-7cm of snow. On ground above 300m, 40cm of snow is possible.

An amber warning for snow and ice covers the East Midlands, London and South East England, North West England, South West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber from 6pm on January 4 to 12pm on January 5.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for parts of Northern Ireland from 9pm on January 4 until 6pm on January 5.

A yellow warning for ice covers Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar and Orkney and Shetland until 10am on January 5.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for the East Midlands, the East of England, London and South East England, North East England, North West England, South West England, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.