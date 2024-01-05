Drone footage shows flooding in Kempston - plus pictures of flooding at Bedford's Embankment

Flood warnings are still in place

This dramatic footage – sent to Bedford Today by ARTificialElevations – shows the scale of flooding in Kempston in the aftermath of Storm Henk.

A flood warning is still in place for low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at Bedford – with river levels high and continuing to rise following heavy rainfall overnight.

Areas most at risk are the brewery on Havelock Street, St Pauls Square, Duckmill Lane, Longholme Boating Lake, Priory Marina, the hotel and girls school on Cardington Road and Castle Mill.

Meanwhile, pictures taken along the Embankment in Bedford show how the river has overflowed onto paths.

Roads across the area were closed in response to floods, while Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue urged people to only dial 999 in an emergency as they responded to calls for help.

And more drone footage, this time shot by Adam Cochrane of The Business Visuals, show flooding at the nature reserve in Bromham and at Bromham Bridge.

Yesterday fire and rescue crews had to rescue a man on a mobility scooter who had become stranded in flood water, while cars were stuck in flood water in Great Barford High Street.

You can visit Bedford Borough Council's website for more information and advice about how to deal with flooding.

If you’ve taken pictures of flooding in the area, email us at [email protected]

2 . Bedford Floods A footpath blocked by floodwater. Photo: Laura Hutchinson Photo Sales

3 . Bedford Floods A bench surrounded by floodwater at the Embankment in Bedford Photo: A Denness Photo Sales

4 . Bedford Floods Floodwater along the Embankment Photo: A Denness Photo Sales