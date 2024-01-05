Workers had been trying to clear the flood water

Drivers in Bedford are warned of disruption after heavy rainfall overnight has flooded roads across the town.

The A421 in Bedfordshire is reopen after closing eastbound between the M1 at J13 near Brogborough and the A6 near Bedford as workers tried to clear the flood water.

Bedfordshire Police added: “The A6 from the Sainsbury's roundabout up to Clapham is also badly flooded. The A507 at Beadlow has now been closed.

Flooding in Bedford near Queen's Park. Picture: Laura Hutchinson

"While The Embankment remains open for now, Oakley bridges, the Felmersham bridge and Harrold bridge are closed. Sheep Lane in Woburn at the Flying Fox roundabout remains passable at the moment but we would encourage people to avoid the area. The road is now closed under the railway bridge in Stewartby after cars got stranded there.

"Cars have also got stranded in flooding in Great Barford High Street.”

The A6 Paula Radcliffe Way northbound from the roundabout near Aldi store to the slip off road heading to Oakley/Clapham was also flooded, as of 3.00am this morning. Clapham High Street and Lovell Road are now open.

People are told not to drive on flooded roads and to call 999 in the case of an emergency.

A red flood warning remains in place for: The brewery on Havelock Street, St Paul's Square, Duckmill Lane, Longholme Boating Lake, Priory Marina, the hotel and girls school on Cardington Road and Castle Mill.

Floodline said: “River levels are high and are continuing to rise following heavy rainfall overnight. Flooding is expected.”

It added: “Further light rainfall is possible over the next 12 hours which may keep river levels high. Be ready to take action to protect your property if flooding is expected.”