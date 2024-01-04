Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This drone footage shows the scale of flooding in Bedford in the after Storm Henk.

Captured by Adam Cochrane of The Business Visuals at the nature reserve in Bromham, the video starts looking back towards Bedford and then shows Clapham, before turning to Bromham and back to Bedford.

A flood warning is still in place for Bedford – with areas likely to be hit including the brewery on Havelock Street, St Paul's Square, Duckmill Lane, Longholme Boating Lake, Priory Marina, the hotel and girls school on Cardington Road and Castle Mill.

Floodine is warning people: “River levels will remain high. Install any property flood protection products you have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers.”

More rain is expected overnight, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.