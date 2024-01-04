News you can trust since 1845
Flooding expected in Bedford as Met Office issues another weather warning

Areas at risk include St Paul’s Square
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 4th Jan 2024, 09:12 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 09:23 GMT
Flooding at the path through Priory Country Park to Cardington Mill and Priory Business Park. Picture: Bedford Borough CouncilFlooding at the path through Priory Country Park to Cardington Mill and Priory Business Park. Picture: Bedford Borough Council
Flooding is expected in Bedford as river levels continue to rise after heavy rainfall from Storm Henk.

The Government’s Floodwatch says: “Areas most at risk are The brewery on Havelock Street, St Pauls Square, Duckmill Lane, Longholme Boating Lake, Priory Marina, the hotel and girls school on Cardington Road and Castle Mill.

“The forecast is for more rainfall tomorrow evening, and river levels will remain high. Install any property flood protection products you have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers.”

The path through Priory Country Park to Cardington Mill and Priory Business Park has flooded and Bedford Borough Council is warning people not to wade or cycle through it as it is dangerous.

An alternative route is back along route 51 cycle path to Oasis Pool, then along Cardington Rd.

The situation is due to be updated by noon today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Bedford with 10 to 20mm ‘likely' to fall within six hours – while some places could see as much as 40mm. It added that “strong winds may also accompany this heavy rain”.

