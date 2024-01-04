Flooding expected in Bedford as Met Office issues another weather warning

Flooding at the path through Priory Country Park to Cardington Mill and Priory Business Park. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

Flooding is expected in Bedford as river levels continue to rise after heavy rainfall from Storm Henk.

The Government’s Floodwatch says: “Areas most at risk are The brewery on Havelock Street, St Pauls Square, Duckmill Lane, Longholme Boating Lake, Priory Marina, the hotel and girls school on Cardington Road and Castle Mill.

“The forecast is for more rainfall tomorrow evening, and river levels will remain high. Install any property flood protection products you have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers.”

The path through Priory Country Park to Cardington Mill and Priory Business Park has flooded and Bedford Borough Council is warning people not to wade or cycle through it as it is dangerous.

An alternative route is back along route 51 cycle path to Oasis Pool, then along Cardington Rd.

The situation is due to be updated by noon today.