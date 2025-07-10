Universal Studios Bedford: Universal raises concerns over East West Rail in planning application for theme park

Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) said it raised objections to the latest East West Rail (EWR Co) proposals, warning there are a “number of significant technical flaws” with the submission material which must be addressed.

In planning documents submitted with its application, UDX said EWR Co.’s non-statutory consultation fails to account for the theme park masterplan, despite the proposals being publicly available since April.

But EWR said it wasn’t possible to include the theme park as it “hadn’t received Government backing or received planning consent” at the time.

The developer argues that the EWR station design, track alignment and access points shown in consultation documents are inconsistent with, and potentially prejudicial to, the resort’s development.

Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) plans to apply for restricted air space over its proposed theme park near Bedford. (Photo: Universal Studios)

UDX’s plans safeguard land for a future EWR station and express support for the wider rail scheme, but stress that the theme park is not dependent on the railway going ahead. It also includes a commitment to expand the Wixams Station on the Midland Main Line to accommodate large volumes of visitors.

The company raises a series of technical concerns about EWR’s consultation materials, including what it describes as flawed modelling, a lack of consideration of alternatives, and an apparent mismatch with existing approved Network Rail infrastructure.

While UDX maintains it is open to collaboration with EWR Co. and the Department for Transport, it warns that unresolved issues may need to be addressed during the statutory Development Consent Order process.

“Our last consultation began in November 2024, but at this time the project hadn’t received Government backing or received planning consent, so it wasn’t possible to include the theme park in our plans at that time.

“With Government backing for the theme park now secured, we are working closely with Universal, the Government, and local authorities to identify a design solution which best serves both the needs of East West Rail and the park.

“Once those plans are fully agreed, we will of course share further details on station locations and service patterns as soon as we are able to do so.”

UDX was asked for a comment, but did not respond by the time of publication.

The Environmental Statement, and the other documents, plans, and drawings that accompany Universal Destinations & Experiences’ planning application, can be found here.

