Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) has published key details for its upcoming entertainment resort complex near Bedford.

They include public opening hours, special event scheduling, and strategies to minimise noise impacts on surrounding communities.

Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) has laid out ambitious plans for its new Entertainment Resort Complex (ERC) near Bedford, promising a “destination” Theme Park designed to offer world-class, highly immersive storytelling and theming unlike anything currently available in the UK.

The newly released plans do not share specific details of the attractions or their themes, and a distinct name for the park has not been announced.

Universal Studios' theme park in Orlando, Florida.

The project is located on the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks and adjoining land, aims to redefine the leisure and entertainment landscape with a strong focus on immersive experiences and significant economic contributions.

What will it include?

The core of the proposed development is envisioned to invite guests to experience “beloved stories and exhilarating adventures in immersive new ways”.

This will be achieved through the integration of “blockbuster attractions, adrenaline-pumping coasters, and mind-blowing spectaculars,” all powered by “innovation and technology” to deliver exceptional creative experiences.

How the new Bedford Borough-based Universal Studios UK theme Park might look.

To create these experiences, the theme park will feature structures reaching up to 115 metres in height in designated “Attraction Overlay Zones”.

These will be non-occupiable features such as rollercoaster tracks and architectural elements, enabling signature and feature elements for the theme park.

Occupiable buildings will be a maximum of 75 metres.

The development will use an articulated skyline to integrate these large structures into the landscape, and the varying heights and diverse architectural features will break break up mass and provide visual interest.

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton with Page Thompson, president, New Ventures at Universal Destinations & Experiences and John McReynolds, SVP External Affairs (Picture: Owen Billcliffe https://www.owenbillcliffe.co.uk)

The ERC will also provide a full range of entertainment and accommodation, including dining and entertainment venues, a minimum of 500 hotel rooms, sports and leisure facilities, and conference and convention spaces.

The Entry Plaza area will have retail, dining, and entertainment, designed to encourage visitors to extend their stay and which are accessible to the general public outside the “ticketed” Theme Park gate.

The ERC’s Primary Phase is designed to accommodate 8.5 million annual visitors and 55,000 visitors per peak day.

Over a 20-year period the project envisions a full buildout, with annual visitors projected to rise to 12 million.

This phased approach aims to manage the development effectively over time.

Opening Hours

The documents show that the Core Zone (the ticketed theme park area) will typically be open to the public from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week, including public holidays.

However, extended hours are planned for special events, such as Halloween Horror Nights. These could see the park remain open until 2am for up to 60 nights per year.

Other holidays, including Chinese New Year, Diwali, Bonfire Night, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, may allow closing times of 1am for up to five nights annually. Private events could also extend hours to 1am up to 30 times a year.

Enhanced Accessibility and Sustainable Travel

The Proposed Development includes significant transport infrastructure improvements, such as an expanded train station on the Midland Main Line at Wixams, a new A421 junction, and significant improvements to Manor Road.

The plans also safeguard land for a potential new East West Rail (EWR) station, should it materialise.

UDX said it is adopting a “Vision Led Planning” approach to transport, prioritising sustainable travel modes.

The aim for UK travel is a 40:40:20 split of visitor movement between road, rail, and ‘other’ modes (including dedicated coach travel and local buses).

Shuttle bus services will connect the expanded Wixams Railway Station and potentially Milton Keynes Central Station to the Theme Park entrance to discourage private car use.

Dedicated active travel routes, including wide footways and cycleways, will also be provided throughout the site.

New Jobs

UDX anticipates the creation of 8,050 new jobs once the Project is operational, rising to 10,000 by year 20.

It expects that for every job created within the theme park, at least 1.5 additional jobs are expected to be supported across the wider economy, leading to another 12,075 to 15,000 jobs in surrounding communities.

During the construction phase, a peak on-site workforce of 5,380 is estimated.

The majority of operational jobs (approximately 80%) are expected to be filled by residents from the local area, including Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes.

UDX said it is committed to maximizing local employment and training opportunities through an Employment and Skills Plan., which includes commitments to 55 apprenticeships and 15 internships annually by the second full year of operation, rising to 70 and 35 respectively by the fifth year.

Public engagement has revealed overwhelming support (92.5 per cent) for the project, with a strong focus on job creation and wider economic impact.

Environmental Impact

The project will aim to achieve LEED Gold certification for the design and operation of the Theme Park.

The key principles include reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, shifting to clean energy, prioritizing circular and low-carbon materials, and striving to limit waste in both construction and operation.

The landscaping strategy aims to enhance the site through the creation and enhancement of habitats.

This includes planting thousands of trees and dedicating large areas for ecological restoration, with a minimum of 49.3 hectares for environmental enhancement areas (EEA).

The project also intends to reuse excavated materials where suitable and recycle or reuse construction and operational waste to avoid landfill disposal.

Noise Impact

UDX stated that outdoor amplified music will generally end by 11pm, with extensions to 12.30am permitted during designated late-night events.

It has also committed to adhering to specific maximum noise limits for various types of operational sound, including rides, live shows, parades, and even guest reactions like roller coaster screams.

These limits will be measured at designated Receptor Control Locations (RCLs), which represent nearby residential areas. The proposed limits are:

60 dB LAeq,1hour between 7am and 11pm (daytime)

55 dB LAeq,15minutes between 11pm and 7am (night-time)

A stricter night-time limit of 50 dB LAeq,15minutes would apply to Wixams and Stewartby, where existing ambient noise levels are lower.

These standards are in line with noise management practices at other Universal parks globally, the company said.

What Do the Noise Levels Mean?

dB (decibels): A logarithmic unit that measures sound intensity. A 10 dB increase roughly doubles perceived loudness.

LAeq: “A-weighted equivalent continuous sound level.” This reflects average noise over a period, adjusted to match how the human ear hears sound.

For example, aircraft flying overhead every 5–10 minutes might peak at 70–80 dB, but the LAeq,1hour could average around 60 dB

To stay within the proposed limits, UDX will implement multiple mitigation strategies, including:

Predictive noise assessments for major attractions and events

Strategic use of buildings to act as sound barriers

Coaster design techniques that direct noise inward, toward the centre of the park

A 120-day post-opening monitoring programme at site boundaries and RCLs.

A dedicated noise hotline for public concerns

Proactive community engagement to alert residents about events that may generate more noise than usual

The Environmental Statement, and the other documents, plans, and drawings that accompanied this request can be found here.

For any enquiries about the consultation please contact [email protected]