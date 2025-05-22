Armed forces personnel have been given a second above inflation pay rise in less than 12 months.

Members of the Royal Navy, Army, RAF and Royal Marines will receive a 4.5 per cent salary bump. This follows a six per cent pay rise announced by the government in July last year.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “Our people are what make the UK Armed Forces’ reputation one of the best around the world. Our forces work tirelessly to keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad. Today’s above inflation pay award recognises their dedication and underlines this Government’s commitment to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve.”

The Royal Navy Rear Admiral visits HMS Collingwood. | Keith Woodland

The deal will see senior officers receive a 3.5 per cent pay increase. The decision was made to try and sure up recruitment and retention problems in the military. More people are joining the Royal Navy, with the force exceeding its recruitment targets, but RAF numbers are stagnating and the Army is losing more people than those who sign up.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the deal retains its as a National Living Wage employer, while recognising the important work of military personnel in keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad. Last year, new recruits were given a significant uplift of roughly 35 per cent to ensure this would happen.

Armed forces personnel have received a cumulative pay rise 10.5 per cent - 8.75 per cent for senior officers - since July 2024. Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, said: “This Armed Forces pay award continues to demonstrate our commitment to our people.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin made a visit to China and reportedly discussed “issues of common concern”. HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy's flagship, is due to be deployed to the Indo-Pacific region. | Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“It ensures that those who work so hard for our safety and security are supported. To do what they do takes immense courage, determination and sacrifice and I’m pleased to see so much done to recognise their efforts. Pay, accommodation and pension are key pieces of a bigger puzzle, and we will continue to put those pieces together to ensure the strength of our military for years to come.”

How much will military personnel get paid?

Starting salaries for Other Ranks who have completed initial training will increase to approximately £26,334, benefitting roughly 7,800 junior personnel. Starting pay for junior officers will rise to around £34,676. Those salaries then scale depending upon the specialism and force.

Two new targeted retention payments will be made as part of the package. The first is for Royal Navy Catering Services personnel, as critical retention challenges have been seen in that sector.

A new Afloat Environmental Allowance will replace existing provisions to recognise different conditions across naval platforms. Medical specialists will benefit from an increased Medical Officers’ Golden Hello to enhance its attractiveness for consultants and registrars in specialisms with workforce capability gaps.

New financial retention packages

Around 5,000 eligible aircraft engineers across all three services are eligible to receive £30,000 when they sign up for an additional three years. A new £8,000 retention payment is available for around 4,000 eligible Army Privates and Lance Corporals each year for the next three years, when they sign up for an additional three years of service.

The MoD said last year-spay offer saw a approximate 35 per cent uplift for new recruits.