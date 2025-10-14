Oasis Beach Pool shuts next month after £500k revamp as council "considers next steps"

After the council shelled out £500,000 of our money to renovate the pool, it will be closed as of Monday, November 3.

As we revealed last month, the council is looking for a long-term partner to buy and regenerate the 6.29-acre site in Cardington Road.

It’s being offered on a long leasehold for leisure use.

And in a council statement to the press it said: “The age and condition of the building and plant, and the high costs of maintenance and energy use, mean that for this usually quiet winter season, it is financially prudent to suspend use while the council carefully considers the next steps for the site.”

The news the pool would likely close was met with anger last year, with Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin demanding to know why £500,000 of public money had been spent on its revamp just months prior to the closure decision.

And just three months ago, resident Joanna Williams kicked off a petition on Change.org to save the pool.

She said: “Growing up, I spent many weekends at the Oasis Beach Pool in Bedford. It wasn't just a place to swim; it was where memories were made. Now, as a parent, I'm able to share that joy with my own children.

“The pool isn't just recreational; it is a significant part of Bedford's heritage since it opened in 1991, 34 years ago. Despite its age, the facility remains popular and relevant, attracting visitors from neighbouring areas, which in turn supports the local economy.”

But Bedford mayor Tom Wootton stood by his decision and bizarrely said the pool had been run down, despite all the cash spent.

The council has said it’s inviting proposals from leisure operators or investors committed to maintaining a leisure offering.

Since its reopening in May 2024 following the revamp, Oasis Beach Pool has recorded over 117,000 visits.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture, said: "Oasis Beach Pool has played an important role in the health and wellbeing of Bedford borough residents and visitors alike.

"This planned pause, which is driven by the high running costs of the site, allows us to maintain the facilities during the quieter winter period, while we explore sustainable options for its future."

A spokesperson for GLL said: "Since the Bedford Oasis Beach Pool reopened under our operation in May 2024, we have appreciated the return of customers to this popular and iconic facility and thank them for their custom. We are happy to answer any queries about customer memberships and signpost to alternative facilities in Bedford borough."