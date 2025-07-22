"The pool isn't just recreational; it's a significant part of Bedford's heritage": Bid to save Oasis with petition
Joanna Williams kicked off the petition on Change.org following news the pool would close despite the council spending £500k on its refurb.
In the petition, Joanna said: “Growing up, I spent many weekends at the Oasis Beach Pool in Bedford. It wasn't just a place to swim; it was where memories were made. Now, as a parent, I'm able to share that joy with my own children.
"The Oasis Beach Pool is the only public pool in the area equipped with slides and a wave machine. It's a beacon of enjoyment for families from Bedford and surrounding regions.”
And she went on to say: “The pool isn't just recreational; it is a significant part of Bedford's heritage since it opened in 1991, 34 years ago. Despite its age, the facility remains popular and relevant, attracting visitors from neighbouring areas, which in turn supports the local economy.”
Last November, Bedford Today revealed how the pool – in Cardington Road – was earmarked for closure despite cash being spent on its refurb and an opening event attracting over 600 people – filling the venue to capacity.
Bedford mayor Tom Wootton stood by his decision and bizarrely said the pool had been run down, despite all the cash spent.
The decision was also challenged by Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin.
