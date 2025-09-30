Investor needed to breathe new life into Bedford's landmark Oasis Beach Pool

The future of Bedford’s Oasis Beach Pool could be secured if new investors can be found to regenerate the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Borough Council has announced it is looking for a long-term partner to acquire and regenerate the site which has been plagued with problems in the past.

Last November we revealed how the pool in Cardington Road, was earmarked for closure despite despite the council spending £500k on refurbishments and mayor Tom Wootton describing it as run-down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A petition was also started to save the pool from closure with a 're-opening’ event attracting over 600 people. And back in August 2023, the pool's previous operator Fusion Lifestyle was sent a health and safety improvement notice over fire safety and broken panic alarms.

The council is looking for a partner to breathe some new life into Bedford's Oasis Beach Pool

Originally opened in 1991, Oasis Beach Pool was designed as a family-friendly water leisure destination, featuring a unique pyramid structure.

The site includes parking for around 200 vehicles with potential to develop ‘complementary outdoor leisure uses on adjoining riverside land’.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience, Leisure and Culture at Bedford Borough Council, said, “We are looking for a partner who can bring fresh vision and energy to this important site while respecting its leisure heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Oasis Beach Pool has been a much-loved facility and as part of our leisure strategy, we have committed to protecting the site for leisure use for future generations of residents and visitors. With the right investment and stewardship, the site’s future as a vibrant and inclusive destination can be secured to benefit the whole community.”

The facility is recognised as a distinctive leisure destination in Bedford with significant potential for redevelopment and reinvestment.

A borough council statement says: “The 6.29-acre site is being offered on a long leasehold basis for leisure use. The council is inviting proposals from ambitious leisure operators or investors with a commitment to enhancing the site’s leisure offering.

“This opportunity aligns with broader regeneration plans and the anticipated growth in Bedford Borough over the coming years, securing the site’s future contribution to the local leisure landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The forthcoming Universal Destinations & Experiences theme park and resort south of Bedford - subject to planning approvals - will further enhance Bedford Borough’s status as a major leisure and entertainment hub. This development is expected to eventually draw up to 12 million visitors a year and create 28,000 jobs, fuelling demand for high-quality leisure facilities.

Colliers’ specialist Licensed & Leisure team is acting on behalf of the council.

Spokesperson Paul Bugeja, said: “The Oasis Beach Pool site offers a rare chance to acquire a substantial, well-located leisure site in a town undergoing significant transformation. Its scale and proximity to existing and planned leisure amenities, including the Universal Destinations & Experiences resort, make it a compelling proposition for investors and operators focused on sustainable, community-driven leisure ventures.”

Further details are available here

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.